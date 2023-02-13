Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $166.35 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.10 and a 200 day moving average of $142.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

