Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,486,000 after purchasing an additional 353,109 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 337,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,777,000 after acquiring an additional 104,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $13,969,000. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 166,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 55,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,870 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMG opened at $166.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

