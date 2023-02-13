AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,035 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 152.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 4,520.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $11.35 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.05.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

