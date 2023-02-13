Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,643 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $318,670,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 15.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after acquiring an additional 276,214 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 88.0% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,558,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,037,000 after acquiring an additional 729,299 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

Alcoa Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365.

NYSE:AA opened at $48.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.28, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

