Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Position Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,390.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock worth $191,316,709. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGM. TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

