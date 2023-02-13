Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 11,078 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO opened at $116.25 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

