Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 169,916 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 1,179.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,916 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in JOYY were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YY. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JOYY by 135.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 11.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in JOYY by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YY. TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JOYY from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

NASDAQ YY opened at $34.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.52.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.47. JOYY had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $586.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

