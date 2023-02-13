Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 47,827 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,827 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 6.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 38,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 68.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at about $363,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCS opened at $63.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.74. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.32. Century Communities had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

