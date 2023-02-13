Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 75,294 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 623.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,294 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,316,000 after purchasing an additional 167,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,520,000 after purchasing an additional 162,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,249,000 after purchasing an additional 165,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Price Performance

In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,217.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,109 shares of company stock worth $2,699,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY opened at $66.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $77.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.