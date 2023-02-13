Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 135.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,242,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714,322 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 590,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,310,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after buying an additional 963,498 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 208,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 109,562 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 50,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Stock Up 1.1 %

EAF stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 189.31% and a net margin of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.00 million. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

About GrafTech International

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.