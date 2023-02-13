Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,291 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,621.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after buying an additional 317,107 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.8% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,647,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,522,000 after buying an additional 2,087,897 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 37,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.3% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 139,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $38.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.48%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,619.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,969.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,679,619.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,969.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $5,079,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,633,618.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,933 shares of company stock valued at $19,533,063 over the last 90 days. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

