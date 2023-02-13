Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 184.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,798 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Photronics were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Trading Down 1.9 %

PLAB opened at $18.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $25.81.

Insider Transactions at Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $210.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Photronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.