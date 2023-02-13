Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 905 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,625 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,892,000 after purchasing an additional 424,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $127.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.28, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

