Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 648,041 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 63,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,492,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 209,580 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $1,222,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 573,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,767,526.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,592.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 865,917 shares of company stock worth $13,605,801. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRX opened at $15.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

