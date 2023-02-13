Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141,566 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $127.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.45 and its 200-day moving average is $123.76.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

