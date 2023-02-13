Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,062,923 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in IQVIA by 24.5% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.73.

NYSE IQV opened at $222.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.60. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $254.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

