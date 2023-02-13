Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,826 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 362,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $74.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.44. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $80.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

