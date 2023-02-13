Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,733 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 30,217 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 75.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 202.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

VMW stock opened at $116.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $133.13.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

