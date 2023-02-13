Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 333,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 97,255 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATEN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATEN shares. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

NYSE ATEN opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $284,088.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $284,088.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $56,479.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,262.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,724 shares of company stock valued at $740,069 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.