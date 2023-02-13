Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.14.

NetEase Stock Performance

NTES stock opened at $86.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 22.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

