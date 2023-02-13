Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $90.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average of $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

