Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 455.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,709 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,094 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,250,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,356,000 after acquiring an additional 596,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,868,000 after acquiring an additional 516,551 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after acquiring an additional 429,080 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,062,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,630,000 after acquiring an additional 266,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 61.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 618,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,444,000 after acquiring an additional 234,761 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION opened at $52.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $75.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.45 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,863.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.45 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,863.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.44 per share, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,799,514.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,435 shares of company stock valued at $719,237 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

