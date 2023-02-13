Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.25 Million Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,643 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 149,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 15.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 252.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 135,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $63.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.57.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.