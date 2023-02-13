Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.35 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,968 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $215.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.31 and its 200 day moving average is $214.79. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $242.97.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

