Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.47 Million Stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 552,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 286,458 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 325,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 1,482.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in ICL Group by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

ICL Group stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

