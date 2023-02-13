Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.51 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,739 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 151,294 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.03.

Shares of CLF opened at $19.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

