Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,121 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,041,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,968,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,116,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,438,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,456,000 after purchasing an additional 484,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock worth $191,316,709. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 1.78. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89.

ALGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

