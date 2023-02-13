Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 399,332 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 32.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

