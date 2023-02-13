Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 416.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,595 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 394.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
H&R Block Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25.
H&R Block Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Insider Activity at H&R Block
In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
H&R Block Profile
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
