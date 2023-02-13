Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,832 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 100,058 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Perficient were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 151.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 38.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Perficient by 41.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 729 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,674.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $77.74 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

