Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58,543 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Equifax by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 526.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.67.
Equifax Price Performance
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.
Equifax Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.
Equifax Profile
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
