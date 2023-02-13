Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 344.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,382 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 142.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Dycom Industries by 33.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dycom Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of research firms have commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $82.29 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $122.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.