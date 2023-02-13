Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $507,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,273 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,080,000 after purchasing an additional 929,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $4,230,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM stock opened at $74.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $150.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.77.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.55.

In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,808.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $1,962,945. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

