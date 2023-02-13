Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $5.20 Million in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 71,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth $16,504,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 457,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,377,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth $14,054,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 166,585 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares in the company, valued at $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,803 shares of company stock valued at $6,487,587. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSM opened at $86.14 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

