Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,378 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in American States Water were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in American States Water by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in American States Water by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in American States Water by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWR. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.33.

American States Water Trading Up 1.1 %

American States Water Dividend Announcement

AWR opened at $93.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.