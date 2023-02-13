Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,364,238 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 294.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 165.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 95.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 122,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.07 per share, with a total value of $8,612,303.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,398,960.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,974,716.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 355,525 shares of company stock valued at $26,165,359. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog Stock Down 3.5 %

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.32.

DDOG stock opened at $80.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,610.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $181.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.87.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.