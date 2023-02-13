Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $5.71 Million Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,184 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Watsco by 66.7% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Watsco from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.33.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco Increases Dividend

NYSE:WSO opened at $294.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.92. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $319.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.61%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.