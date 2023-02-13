Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 225,986 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 112,425 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 285,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 212.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after acquiring an additional 877,614 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,519 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,788 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:TMHC opened at $35.85 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Stories

