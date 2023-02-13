Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 143,119 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,119 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,835,000 after buying an additional 80,182 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of PACW opened at $27.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.45. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Further Reading

