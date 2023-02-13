Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 14,840 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,143 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,508,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $42,166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 64.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,410,000 after purchasing an additional 649,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,507,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,538,000 after purchasing an additional 420,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BNS opened at $55.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.43. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.756 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.