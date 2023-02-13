Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 71,870 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 103.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,870 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATGE opened at $40.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $363.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.14 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

