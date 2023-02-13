Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 72,794 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,794 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 51.3% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,762,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,014,000 after buying an additional 597,239 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 5.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 121.9% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after buying an additional 369,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 82.9% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Up 6.5 %

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV opened at $48.84 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $63.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

