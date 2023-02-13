Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 859 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 7.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $133.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day moving average is $114.97. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $140.52.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $11,975,008.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,501,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,959,621.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,034 shares of company stock valued at $49,953,911 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

