Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,636 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after buying an additional 805,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 161.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after purchasing an additional 711,300 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $56,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,615,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,863,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FRC. StockNews.com lowered First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens raised their target price on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC stock opened at $135.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.93. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $177.00. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.