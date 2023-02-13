Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 261,858 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Inv LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GLW opened at $35.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

