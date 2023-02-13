Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,099 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in KT were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in KT by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,126 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 127,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of KT by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KT opened at $13.32 on Monday. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

KT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nomura lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

