Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 148,551 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,551 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 46.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 275,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 87,705 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,965,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 315,918 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth $7,004,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRDO opened at $14.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $945.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

Perdoceo Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.