Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,968,900 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 69.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,289,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,968,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUY. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

