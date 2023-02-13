Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 319,921,902 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,909 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 319,921,902 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,668,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,283,788 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,843 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

