Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,289 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCRN. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $23,822,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,759,000 after acquiring an additional 275,510 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 15.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,185,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 162,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 138,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $962.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

